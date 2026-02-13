Rodrygo Injury: Remains out Saturday

Rodrygo (hamstring) remains out for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad, according to Nacho Barragan from madridistaReal.

Rodrygo did not return to full team training Friday and remains sidelined with the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the last match against Valencia. The Brazilian is targeting a return next week ahead of next Saturday's showdown with Osasuna as he is already suspended for Tuesday's Champions League playoff against Benfica after seeing red in the final league phase fixture. His absence does not shake up the starting XI for the Merengues since he has largely been deployed as a bench piece under new coach Alvaro Arbeloa.