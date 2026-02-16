Rodrygo Injury: Still injured, not available due to suspension

Rodrygo (hamstring) is still injured and not an option for the Champions League playoffs clashes against Benfica due to suspension, according to the UCL.

Rodrygo is still working his way back from a hamstring injury and will not be available for the Champions League playoffs against Benfica due to suspension. There is still no clear timetable for his return from injury, and the Brazilian had already fallen out of the starting XI following the arrival of new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa. As a result, his absence does not significantly alter Real Madrid's starting lineup at this stage.