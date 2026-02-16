Rodrygo Injury: Still not available Tuesday

Rodrygo (hamstring) is still not an option for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Benfica, the club posted.

Rodrygo is still working his way back from a hamstring injury and will not be available for Tuesday's Champions League showdown against Benfica after being left out of the squad list. There is still no clear timetable for his return, and the Brazilian had already fallen out of the starting XI following the arrival of new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa. As a result, his absence does not significantly alter Real Madrid's starting lineup at this stage.