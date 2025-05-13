Rodrygo Injury: Suffers injury

Rodrygo is out for Wednesday's match against Mallorca due to discomfort in his thigh and is set to be evaluated, accoridng to manager Carlo Ancelotti. "Today, he had discomfort in his thigh, I don't know which leg, and it has to be evaluated. It is not at its best level, and there have also been many speculations. Everyone has a special affection for Rodrygo and especially me. When the player is not well, mentally, he is not well. He wants to help the team with his quality, and is disappointed by it. Players with injuries can't help the team."

Rodrygo is heading back to the sidelines for the club's match Wednesday, with the attacker now suffering from discomfort after just returning from an illness. This will be a tough blow for the club, as he will now be evaluated and hopes to play again before the end of the league season. With both Brazilians in Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo out, Real Madrid will be forced to make a change, with Endrick or Brahim Diaz as possible replacements.