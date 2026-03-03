Rodrygo Injury: Torn ACL, out for 2026

Rodrygo is out for the remainder of the year due to a torn ACL, according to his club.

Rodrygo has missed a handful of games this season through injury and suspension and will now miss even further time with a brutal update, as the winger has suffered a torn ACL. With up to a nine-month timeline, this confirms his absence from the upcoming World Cup. In the short-term, the club will not have to do without Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo, losing two major attackers and leaving most of the work to Vinicius Junior. However, long-term, the club will have to replace Rodrygo's time elsewhere, even though he hasn't been a regular starter, with Franco Mastantuono, Brahim Diaz and especially Gonzalo Garcia set to earn more time. Rodrygo will now focus on his recovery, with more likely to come on an operation in the next week or two.