Rodrygo Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Rodrygo has been successfully operated following his ACL injury and will now begin his rehabilitation work that should keep him sidelined until 2027, the club announced.

Rodrygo tore his ACL last week and has since gone under the knife, with surgeon Manuel Leyes successfully performing the operation in recent days. The Brazilian winger now shifts his focus to the long road back, beginning a rehab process that is expected to keep him on the sidelines until 2027, given the typical nine-month recovery window for this type of injury. In the meantime, Vinicius Junior is set to carry a heavier share of the attacking load with both Kylian Mbappe (knee) and Rodrygo out. Franco Mastantuono, Brahim Diaz and especially Gonzalo Garcia are expected to be the likely option to step into the front line alongside the number seven until the injured stars make their return.