Rodrygo Injury: Working hard in gym during rehab

Rodrygo (knee) was spotted working hard in the gym during his rehabilitation on Friday, the player posted on X.

Rodrygo made just 19 La Liga appearances last season, tallying one goal and three assists across 676 minutes before tearing his ACL, a major setback that required surgery and is expected to keep him sidelined until 2027. Newcomer Carlos Espi is expected to soak up the majority of his minutes under new coach Jose Mourinho while the Brazilian works his way back, with Rodrygo not expected to return until the second half of the 2026/27 season.