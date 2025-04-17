Rodrygo News: 11 crosses in defeat

Rodrygo recorded one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Arsenal.

Rodrygo set a high among his 12 UCL appearances this season with 11 crosses in the match, landing at least one accurately for the fourth game in that span. This also marked the ninth time among the 12 outings where he accounted for at least one chance created, and he is up to a total of 16 chances created in that span.