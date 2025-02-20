Fantasy Soccer
Rodrygo headshot

Rodrygo News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Rodrygo assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Manchester City.

Rodrygo saw his first goal contribution in four matches Wednesday, finding Kylian Mbappe in the 33rd minute. He was decent outside of the assist as well, notching three shots, three chances created and four crosses in the win. He now has four goals and two assists in eight UCL appearnces (six starts).

Rodrygo
Real Madrid
