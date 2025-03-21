Rodrygo News: Muted against Villarreal

Rodrygo registered one shot, created one chance, and recorded two tackles in Saturday's 2-1 win over Villarreal.

Rodrygo was muted against Villarreal for the third straight match across all competitions. The Brazilian forward has already matched his Champions League stats from each of the past four seasons, scoring five goals and providing two assists in every campaign since 2021. However, he has yet to reach his best La Liga season from last year when he scored 10 goals in 34 appearances. This season he has six goals in 25 appearances and still has 10 matches to equal or surpass that mark for a new career high. His next chance to close the gap will come against Leganes on March. 29.