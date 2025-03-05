Fantasy Soccer
Rodrygo News: Scores in Champions League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Rodrygo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Atlético Madrid.

Form-wise in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, it has been a tale of two different Rodrygos. Ever since February, Real Madrid's team has played five domestic-league games, and he failed to log a goal or an assist each time. Meanwhile in the Champions League, Rodrygo's last five appearances include that many goals and an assist. The defending champions' title-winning season saw Rodrygo record five goals and two assists, exactly what he has now for his current campaign, and it has not even reached a quarterfinal stage yet.

