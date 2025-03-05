Rodrygo News: Scores in Champions League

Rodrygo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Atlético Madrid.

Form-wise in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, it has been a tale of two different Rodrygos. Ever since February, Real Madrid's team has played five domestic-league games, and he failed to log a goal or an assist each time. Meanwhile in the Champions League, Rodrygo's last five appearances include that many goals and an assist. The defending champions' title-winning season saw Rodrygo record five goals and two assists, exactly what he has now for his current campaign, and it has not even reached a quarterfinal stage yet.