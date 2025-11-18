Rodrygo has clearly taken a reduced role in Real Madrid's attack this season since the appointment of manager Xabi Alonso. Last year in La Liga, he averaged 0.28 goals and 0.23 assists per 90 minutes, whereas this season he has yet to register a goal contribution in 255 league minutes. It doesn't seem like he has become less efficient, but rather that his opportunities have been extremely limited. There hasn't been much indication that his situation will improve heading into the international break.