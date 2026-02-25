Rodrygo News: Suspension served

Rodrygo is available after recovering from a hamstring injury and clearing a two-game ban in the Champions League playoffs against Benfica.

Rodrygo will hope to return to action, but he might be used as a substitute in the short term unless Kylian Mbappe (knee) remains sidelined and either Vinicius Junior or Gonzalo Garcia is rested. Rodrygo had a productive stretch between December and early January when he scored two goals and three assists over four games, but he has otherwise made a limited impact this season.