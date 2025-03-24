Rogelio Funes Mori Injury: Forced off in friendly

Funes Mori picked up a fitness issue in a friendly game versus Tigres during the international break, Daniel Gutierrez of Soy Futbol reported Sunday.

Funes Mori will be a doubt for upcoming matches, although there's hope that he'll avoid a major problem. The striker remains with no goals and just one assist in league play this year but has made four consecutive starts across all competitions under new manager Efrain Juarez, scoring once in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. All of Guillermo Martinez, Ignacio Pussetto and Ali Avila should be expected to gain playing time if Funes Mori is ruled out.