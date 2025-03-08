Rogelio Funes Mori News: Quiet outing at Puebla

Funes Mori had one shot (zero on goal) in Friday's 3-1 win versus Puebla.

Funes Mori was unable to threaten the opposing goal in his first league start since Jan. 26. The forward operated in an unusual partnership with Guillermo Martinez as new coach Efrain Juarez opted for an offensive formation in the weekend clash. The naturalized Mexican is still looking for his first goal or second assist in the Clausura tournament, and he has scored once in two CONCACAF Champions Cup outings.