Rogelio Funes Mori News: Starts at Leon

Funes Mori (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's visit to Leon.

Funes Mori was apparently dealing with a minor knock after being forced off in a friendly during the international break. The forward will continue to look for his first goal of the Clausura 2025 campaign, although he has already scored recently in CONCACAF Champions Cup action. However, he could split playing time with Guillermo Martinez at some point.