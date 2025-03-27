Fantasy Soccer
Rogerio Injury: Eyeing return within next few weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Rogerio (knee) is in training again and expects to return within two to three weeks, according to Wolfsburger Allgemeine.

Rogerio has received a major update after the end of the international break, as he is now back in training. This leaves him with a return around the next few weeks, hoping to see the field for the first time in over a year. That said, a return around the middle to end of April seems possible, hoping to at least have a month of action to test his leg as the season ends.

