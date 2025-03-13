Rogerio Injury: Still needs time

Rogerio (knee) has been back in team training but still needs time to be included in the match squad, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in the press conference. "Rogerio is back in team training. It will take some time for him, but the light at the end of the tunnel is already visible."

Rogerio could return after the international break if everything goes as planned since he has been spotted in team training this week. However, it is unclear if the defender will be in contention for a starting role even if fully fit.