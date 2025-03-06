Rogerio Injury: Trains fully with team

Rogerio (knee) has been training fully with the team this week and could potentially make his season debut in Saturday's match against St. Pauli, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed in a press conference. "Rogerio is on the right track, he trained with the team all week and is doing almost everything."

Rogerio has been seen in full training with the team this week and could be an option for Saturday's match or next Saturday's clash against Augsburg. However, it remains uncertain whether the defender will be considered for a starting role, even if fully fit.