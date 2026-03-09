Roland Sallai News: Fit to play

Sallai (undisclosed) suffered a minor injury during the last game against Besiktas but is an option for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Liverpool, according to coach Okan Buruk, per Build-up.

Sallai was forced off late in the last match against Besiktas with a minor injury, but he is fit to go and should slot right back into the starting XI for Tuesday's Champions League showdown with Liverpool. The versatile midfielder has been a regular starter along the back line for the Lions this season despite operating outside his natural role. His versatility has kept him heavily involved, and he is expected to handle another big assignment in Europe.