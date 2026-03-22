Rolando Mandragora Injury: Late scratch for Inter clash
Mandragora is unavailable for Sunday's game versus Inter because of a calf problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Mandragora suffered a muscular injury in the final training session and won't be involved in this one. He'll take the tests during the international break. Cher Ndour is taking his place in the midfield, while Jacopo Fazzini and Giovanni Fabbian are the alternatives off the bench.
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