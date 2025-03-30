Rolando Mandragora News: Active in Atalanta win

Mandragora won two of three tackles and had two key passes, two crosses (zero accurate) and four clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win over Atalanta.

Mandragora made his presence felt on both ends and put up stats in almost every category in the win. He has scored once and added six shots (two on target), four chances created, four crosses (zero accurate) and 11 clearances in his last five showings.