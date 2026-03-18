Rolando Mandragora headshot

Rolando Mandragora News: Assists in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Mandragora assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 4-1 win over Cremonese.

Mandragora added an assist on his only cross during Monday's win. The midfielder didn't have too many chances on the ball but he made the most of the few he did have. That sort of efficiency will be crucial when he plays a limited role and doesn't get too many opportunities.

Rolando Mandragora
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rolando Mandragora See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rolando Mandragora See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Udinese v. Juventus Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Udinese v. Juventus Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 22, 2020