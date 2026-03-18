Rolando Mandragora News: Assists in rout

Mandragora assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 4-1 win over Cremonese.

Mandragora added an assist on his only cross during Monday's win. The midfielder didn't have too many chances on the ball but he made the most of the few he did have. That sort of efficiency will be crucial when he plays a limited role and doesn't get too many opportunities.