Rolando Mandragora headshot

Rolando Mandragora News: Average performance versus Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Mandragora won one of two tackles and registered one cross (zero accurate), one chance created and three clearances in Monday's 1-0 win against Lazio.

Mandragora picked up small numbers across the board but didn't stand out in any particular area in the narrow win. He has logged at least one key pass, totaling six, and one cross, amassing six (two accurate), in four displays in a row, adding four corners and five tackles (three won) during that stretch. Instead, he ended a three-game streak with at least one shot in this one.

Rolando Mandragora
Fiorentina
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