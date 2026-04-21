Rolando Mandragora News: Collects assist in Lecce game

Mandragora assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two tackles (zero won) in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Lecce.

Mandragora didn't have a major output but fed Jack Harrison before a successful effort from outside the box, registering his third assist in the season, all coming in his last seven appearances. He has notched at least one key pass, totaling seven, and one corner, accumulating seven (two accurate), in his last five outings, adding eight shots (three on target) and seven tackles (three won) during that stretch. Furthermore, this marked his third straight display with multiple clearances, for a total of eight.