Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rolando Mandragora headshot

Rolando Mandragora News: Dishes out assist against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Mandragora assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and five clearances in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Cagliari.

Mandragora was active on both ends and teed up Robin Gosens with a quality through ball midway through the first half, collecting his third helper in the campaign. He has been rather consistent as of late, posting at least one key pass and one cross in five consecutive matches. Instead, he has recorded two or more shots and three or more clearances in four of the last five.

Rolando Mandragora
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now