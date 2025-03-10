Fantasy Soccer
Rolando Mandragora headshot

Rolando Mandragora News: Eligible for Juventus game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Mandragora served a one-match suspension in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Napoli.

Mandragora will compete with Yacine Adli, Nicolo Fagioli, Danilo Cataldi and Cher Ndour in multiple spots in the midfield Sunday, as Fiorentina are in better shape relative to his recent run of starts. He has scored and assisted once in his last five displays, notching three key passes, three crosses (two accurate), three interceptions and 12 clearances.

Rolando Mandragora
Fiorentina
