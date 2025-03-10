Rolando Mandragora News: Eligible for Juventus game

Mandragora served a one-match suspension in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Napoli.

Mandragora will compete with Yacine Adli, Nicolo Fagioli, Danilo Cataldi and Cher Ndour in multiple spots in the midfield Sunday, as Fiorentina are in better shape relative to his recent run of starts. He has scored and assisted once in his last five displays, notching three key passes, three crosses (two accurate), three interceptions and 12 clearances.