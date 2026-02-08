Mandragora matched his season high in attempts but wasn't particularly accurate. He contributed to the result by feeding Manor Solomon ahead of a successful effort from outside the box for his first assist of the year. He has fired one or more shots in the last 13 contests, totaling 34 attempts (seven on target), with four goals and one assist in that stretch. Moreover, he has tallied at least one cross in seven straight appearances, accumulating 21 deliveries (four accurate), adding eight chances created and 12 corners in that span.