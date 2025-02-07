Rolando Mandragora News: Provides assist versus Inter

Mandragora assisted once to go with two interceptions, three clerances and one cross (one accurate) in Thursday's 3-0 win over Inter Milan.

Mandragora made the stat sheet for the second consecutive week by setting up Luca Ranieri with a corner kick. He has played more with Danilo Cataldi (calf) on the mend, and Yacine Adli (ankle) is now expected to miss time. Newcomers Nicolo Fagilio and Cher Dour will be in the mix too, though. He has tallied five key passes, eight crosses (four accurate), nine tackles and 18 clearances in his last five outings.