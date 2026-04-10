Rolando Mandragora News: Returns against Crystal Palace

Mandragora (calf) subbed in late in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the UEFA Conference League.

Mandragora recuperated from a calf injury that cost him the last two Serie A fixtures but was deployed only in the stoppage time. It remains to be seen whether he'll be fit enough to start versus Lazio on Monday. Giovanni Fabbian, Cher Ndour and Marco Brescianini replaced him in the midfield. Mandragora has posted at least one shot, totaling six (one on target), one key pass, racking up five, and one cross, amassing five (two accurate) in his last three outings.