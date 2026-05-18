Rolando Mandragora headshot

Rolando Mandragora News: Seals Juventus game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Mandragora scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one tackle (zero won) and one block in 26 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Juventus.

Mandragora came off the bench and didn't rack up stats, but closed the game with a pretty curled shot from distance. He's been splitting minutes with Marco Brescianini as of late. He's up to seven goals. He has recorded at least one shot in his last four outings (three starts), totaling seven attempts (four on target), assisting once and adding three key passes, six tackles (two won) and three clearances during that stretch.

Rolando Mandragora
Fiorentina
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