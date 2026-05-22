Rolando Mandragora headshot

Rolando Mandragora News: Sends in four crosses against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 12:05am

Mandragora created one scoring chance and had two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Mandragora quickly returned to the XI after coming off the bench and scoring last week, led his team in deliveries and contributed across the board on offense. He took at least one shot in five consecutive outings, amassing nine (five on target), to end the season. He put together a career year in 2025/2026, tallying seven goals and three assists and adding 64 shots (18 on target), 35 key passes and 70 crosses (17 accurate) in 34 games (30 starts).

Rolando Mandragora
Fiorentina
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