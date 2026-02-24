Rolando Mandragora headshot

Rolando Mandragora News: Serves disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Mandragora cleared a one-game ban in Monday's 1-0 victory over Pisa.

Mandragora will return versus Udinese on Monday and likely replace either Cher Ndour or Marco Brescianini in the XI. He has scored and assisted once in his last five displays, adding 11 shots (two on target), 10 crosses (three accurate) and seven chances created.

Rolando Mandragora
Fiorentina
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rolando Mandragora See More
