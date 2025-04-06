Rolando Mandragora News: Swings in four crosses against Milan

Mandragora recorded two shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate), one key pass and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus AC Milan.

Mandragora did a little bit of everything and was particularly proficient offensively thanks to a few set pieces. He was credited with a secondary assist for his contribution to the second goal. He has scored once and totaled eight shots (three on target), five chances created, eight crosses (two accurate) and 14 clearances in his last six showings (all starts).