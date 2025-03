Mandragora had one shot on target, one cross, two corners and three clearnaces and was cautioned for the fifth time in the season in Friday's 1-0 win over Lecce.

Mandragora did his part in both phases but won't be an option against Napoli on Sunday. If Yacine Adli (ankle) doesn't return, Nicolo Fagioli, Cher Ndour and Amir Richardson will absorb his minutes.