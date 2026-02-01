Mandragora dropped to the bench as the coach decided to start newcomer Giovanna Fabbian, who wasn't very effective, but he had a solid display off the bench, even though he couldn't find the target in his attempts. He has logged at least one shot in 12 consecutive matches, totaling 29 (six on target), scoring four times. Moreover, he has swung in one or more crosses in the last six rounds, accumulating 20 (four accurate) and has created at least one chance in the last four fixtures, piling up six.