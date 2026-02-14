Rolando Mandragora News: Will miss Pisa tilt

Mandragora drew two fouls, generated two tackles (one won) and one clearance and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 2-1 win over Como.

Mandragora had a muted performance, failing to extend his streak of matches with at least one shot, one chance created, and one cross, and will be suspended for the next round because of yellow-card accumulation. Giovanni Fabbian or Cher Ndour will replace him in the midfield versus Pisa next Monday.