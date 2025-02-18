Fantasy Soccer
Romain Del Castillo headshot

Romain Del Castillo Injury: Needs a few more days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Del Castillo (knee) needs more time and is not an option for Wednesday's match against PSG, according to manager Eric Roy. "Romain [will be out] a few more days."

Del Castillo will miss yet another match, making it four straight games out due to his knee injury. However, he is nearing a return, implying he will see the field again soon and possibly this week. That said, he will look to be an option for Sunday's match against Strasbourg.

