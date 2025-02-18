Romain Del Castillo Injury: Needs a few more days

Del Castillo (knee) needs more time and is not an option for Wednesday's match against PSG, according to manager Eric Roy. "Romain [will be out] a few more days."

Del Castillo will miss yet another match, making it four straight games out due to his knee injury. However, he is nearing a return, implying he will see the field again soon and possibly this week. That said, he will look to be an option for Sunday's match against Strasbourg.