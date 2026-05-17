Romain Del Castillo Injury: Scores and leaves injured

Del Castillo scored his team's only goal of the game before going off injured with an apparent thigh injury in the 64th minute, bringing an end to his highest-scoring campaign.

Del Castillo scored the opening goal ten minutes into the second half before being substituted just minutes later with an apparent thigh injury, ending his season early on the final gameweek. The forward nonetheless closes out his highest scoring campaign to date with nine goals and three assists from 33 shots and 57 chances created in 32 starts.