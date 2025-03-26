Romain Del Castillo Injury: Training with the team Tuesday

Del Castillo (knee) was seen training with the team on Tuesday and could be included in the matchday squad for Sunday's clash against Toulouse, according to the league.

Del Castillo has been sidelined with a knee injury since early February but was seen training with the team on Tuesday, suggesting he could return to the matchday squad for Sunday's game. However, it is unlikely that he will be rushed back into the starting XI. He is expected to build his fitness from the bench in the coming matches before competing again for a starting role in the frontline.