Del Castillo returned to action after a one-game absence and got right back to business, scoring for a fourth consecutive appearance. He is also up to eight shots and five on target over those four outings. Additionally, he has at least one chance created in five straight outings, totaling 13 over that span. On the other hand, he continues to do well challenging opponents, with three tackles in the match, bringing him to at least one tackle in each appearance on the year and totals of 20 tackles and 12 won.