Romain Del Castillo News: Five crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Del Castillo recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lille.

Del Castillo would play the full 90 minutes Saturday and see some decent contribution, leading his team with five crosses. This brings the attacker to 140 crosses this campaign, averaging seven per game. He remains one shy of 10 goal contributions this season, with seven goals and two assists.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romain Del Castillo
