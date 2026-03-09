Romain Del Castillo News: Logs another goal

Del Castillo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 win over Le Havre.

Despite only two shots on target across Del Castillo's six post-January appearances, each shot produced a goal for the attacking midfielder. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has eight goals this season, which ties his career-best for Ligue 1 from his 2023-24 campaign.