Romain Del Castillo News: Records assist
Del Castillo assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Nantes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.
Del Castillo assisted Brendan Chardonnet, assuring that Brest would walk away with a single point against Nantes. The former's assist marks his third this season, which is still his lowest save tally across a Ligue 1 campaign since 2018-19. That does not mean Del Castillo has struggled, as eight goals assure him a double-digit G/A for a fourth consecutive season.
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