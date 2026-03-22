Romain Del Castillo News: Records six crosses

Del Castillo generated six crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus AJ Auxerre.

Across 19 appearances since October, Del Castillo has logged at least five crosses all but thrice, and one of the instances saw him sent off under 20 minutes. In the span, he logged 38 chances created and 31 accurate crosses. Despite an impressive five goals, Del Castillo logged zero assists, meaning he has gone over half a year without any.