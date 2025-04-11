Fantasy Soccer
Romain Esse Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Esse (illness) is out for Saturday's trip to Manchester City, according to manager Oliver Glasner."Romain [Esse] and Matt Turner are both feeling unwell, so they stay at home for this one. But they both should be available for the Newcastle next Wednesday."

Esse isn't an option for Saturday's clash due to an illness. The midfielder has gone unused in each of the last three matches, so his absence doesn't figure to be a major loss in the starting XI.

Romain Esse
Crystal Palace
