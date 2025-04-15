Romain Esse Injury: Set for return
Esse (illness) is an option for Wednesday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "Romain is back."
Esse is back from his illness after missing the club's last contest, as the midfielder has been announced as an option. This is a minor addition for the club and he will likely only see a bench spot, having yet to start since joining the club and going unused in seven of his 11 appearances on the team sheet.
