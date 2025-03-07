Romain Faivre Injury: Available for Angers

Faivre (undisclosed) is fully back available for Sunday's clash with Angers, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference.

Faivre missed Sunday's clash against Lyon due to an injury but he has fully recovered from it and is available for Sunday's game against Angers. That said, it is unsure if he will be fully fit to start directly or if Mathias Pereira Lage will replace him in the starting XI again.