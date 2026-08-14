Romain Faivre headshot

Romain Faivre Injury: Back available for AJA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 12:15am

Faivre (ankle) is part of Auxerre's squad for the final preseason match against Bremen, an encouraging sign ahead of the league opener against Lens, the club announced.

Faivre had been sidelined with an ankle injury before this potential return, making just 583 minutes last season due to recurring fitness issues, contributing two assists in that limited time. His inclusion in this squad points to his recovery having gone smoothly, adding another creative option back into coach Will Still's setup. Faivre is expected to continue building toward match fitness as the season opener approaches.

Romain Faivre
AJ Auxerre
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