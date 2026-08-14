Romain Faivre Injury: Back available for AJA

Faivre (ankle) is part of Auxerre's squad for the final preseason match against Bremen, an encouraging sign ahead of the league opener against Lens, the club announced.

Faivre had been sidelined with an ankle injury before this potential return, making just 583 minutes last season due to recurring fitness issues, contributing two assists in that limited time. His inclusion in this squad points to his recovery having gone smoothly, adding another creative option back into coach Will Still's setup. Faivre is expected to continue building toward match fitness as the season opener approaches.