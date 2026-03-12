Romain Faivre Injury: Back available Friday

Faivre (ankle) is back available for Friday's clash against Marseille, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "Faivre is back in the squad."

Faivre is back in the squad for Friday's clash against Marseille after missing the last three matches with an ankle injury. The attacking midfielder held a rotational role prior to the injury, and his role is not firmly established despite his return, as he is likely to compete with Josue Casimir for minutes.